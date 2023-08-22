LSU delayed the start of classes and the LSU Lab School cancelled classes because of a power outage Tuesday morening that left more than 4,400 people without power Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge.
The outage affected most of LSU's campus, causing it to push back the start of classes to 10:30 a.m.
"Power is out across campus.— LSU (@LSU) August 22, 2023
We are working on an estimated time of restoration.
We will update on any class changes as soon as we have an ETA on repair."
The outages, which were reported around 7:10 a.m., were caused by a transmission source that went down in the area, said David Freese, spokesman for Entergy.
"We will be working quickly and safely to restore power," he said.
Those experiencing outages are in the 70808 and 70802 area codes.
Power is estimated to be restored around 9:30 a.m.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.