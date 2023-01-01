Three fires were reported over New Year's night in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Nobody was injured by the fires, and the causes remain under investigation as of Sunday afternoon, said BRFD Public Information Officer Justin Hill.
The 911 call for the first fire at a single-family dwelling at 364 Shelby Drive was made at 10:29 p.m. on New Year's Eve, according to BRFD. Four people who lived in the home were present at the time of the fire, which was brought under control by 11:04 p.m., according to BRFD.
The home sustained about $150,000 worth of damage, according to BRFD.
The second fire was called in at 11:56 p.m. at an apartment building at 2537 Berrybrook Drive, according to BRFD. Eleven people were in the building at the time of the fire, which was brought under control by 12:51 a.m. on New Year's Day.
The building and its contents sustained $260,000 in damage from the fire, according to BRFD.
Early Sunday morning, a vacant commercial building caught fire shortly after 2 a.m. That fire was quickly brought under control by 2:22 a.m., according to BRFD.