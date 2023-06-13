A top East Baton Baton Rouge Parish official is headed to Ukraine to help with humanitarian efforts related to the country's war with Russia, parish leaders said in a news release.
Chief Administrative Officer Glenn Curtis will take a leave of absence, effective immediately, to work with a nonprofit organization "providing "critical humanitarian relief to the Ukranians," the release said. He is scheduled to return to his post in early 2024.
“My decision to leave the Mayor and my service in her administration was not an easy choice. We are making great progress together in our mission to make government more efficient for our citizens," Curtis said in a statement. "However, the needs of the Ukrainian people have compelled me to use my military experience to do what I can for the humanitarian relief effort. I look forward to coming back to Baton Rouge and serving with the Mayor to finish the job we have started."
The chief administrative officer is mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome's top deputy, ultimately in charge of running day-to-day operations and serving as liason with the Metro Council.
In the interim, Broome has appointed James Llorens, a former chief administrative officer who she said has "a plethora of experience in city-parish government."
"I know that under the stewardship of Dr. Llorens, we can continue to improve responsiveness and effectiveness of City-Parish government for all citizens," Broome said. "I wish General Curtis well in his mission, prayers to the people of Ukraine and look forward to CAO Curtis’ return to Baton Rouge and the work we have started.”
Curtis, a former head of the Louisiana National Guard, has extensive experience in international disaster efforts. He led recovery efforts in Haiti after a 2010 earthquake and was deployed to Iraq in 2004, where he was a senior administrator in the U.S. Army's effort to rebuild the country's war-torn infrastructure.
He has also led disaster responses across the Gulf coast and has been on international missions in Central America, the Caribbean and the Middle East.
Curtis was named chief administrative officer last November. He replaced Darryl Gissel, who had served in the role since 2017.
Gissel left the role amid fierce criticism from Metro Council members over the administration's ultimately unsuccessful push to impose a new fee to fix the parish's stormwater system, which is out of compliance with federal environmental laws.