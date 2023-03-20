On Sunday night, Pam Vampran had no plans to be traveling this week.
But she ended up spending most of Monday getting plans in place to be in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday — plans that include a $1,500 plane ticket and convincing a friend to join her on the adventure.
"Our girls need our support! Win or lose, they deserve a crowd," Vampran said. "I want them to know we have their backs. Coach Mulkey believes in her girls, and I do too!"
Indeed, Kim Mulkey, the head coach for LSU's women's basketball team, agrees on the importance of fans. "We need them. We love having them in the stands. We appreciate the time and the effort they make to come see us play. The players and recruits talk about our unbelievable fan base."
Vampran, who works in industrial sales, said she's not letting this opportunity pass her by and she knows life can change quickly.
"I have worked all my life, sacrifices made when my kids were small. My kids are grown, and it's time to do what I want to do!" she said.
She and friends tailgated for three hours before Sunday's game in the unseasonably cold weather. She sends photos of the players to their families who can't be at the games.
"We are adopting the players and the families," Vampran said.
And that's the reason she decided to make the sacrifice to go in big for another trip to South Carolina — she also went for the SEC tournament a few weeks ago.
Since the LSU women's basketball team trounced Michigan Sunday evening in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, dedicated fans have been trying to figure out the details of getting to the next game against Utah set for 4 p.m. Friday, March 24, in Greenville, South Carolina. (The game will be shown on ESPN for those unable to make it to South Carolina.)
The trip, if traveling by car, is a 10-hour drive from Baton Rouge, but some Tiger fans have already bought their flights and are making other travel arrangements with the Traveling Tigers through LSU Alumni Association
Sally Stiel, vice-president of alumni engagement and marketing, said she had a busy Monday fielding calls and helping LSU alumni make decisions about traveling to South Carolina for the Sweet 16/Elite 8 games. The Alumni Association is offering a variety of travel packages — both air, land and, for now, a bus option.
The packages include flights from Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
"We try to make it easier for Tiger fans to get to the games and find each other once there," Stiel said. "We are offering them the opportunity to book directly with us or let them know what is available and invite them to the events."
Stiel said these trips build a bigger LSU family. Her office has worked closely with the women's basketball team on the details of organizing the Traveling Tigers trip to the playoffs, including multiple flight packages through New Orleans to Greenville.
"The whole point is to get as many LSU fans in one place to support the team," Stiel said. "Becomes like a little family when you start meeting at these trips. People can go on these trips solo and come back with a group of friends."
Stiel said her office has had a lot of inquiries from fans across the country who are interested in meeting in Greenville. They will be releasing details later this week on LSU pre-game events in Greenville.
LSU's Alumni Association has been organizing travel for big LSU away-events for 35 years. With the upcoming baseball season, they've got more trips on the near horizon. Plus, fall 2023 football trips are already available as well.