Two Ascension Parish sheriff's inmates and a Prairieville woman were arrested this week on allegations they tried to sneak cellphones and tobacco products into the jail, deputies said.
The trio had tried to use the medical facility inside Ascension Parish Prison, where inmate Laney Keith Welch, 53, had been receiving treatment, to funnel the contraband into the jail, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
Welch is serving out a sentence for a drug charge in Ascension after a parole violation, jail records say.
But deputies received a tip that Welch was working with fellow inmate Joshua Harris, 25, and Tajia Marshonna Thornton, 22, a Prairieville resident, on the attempted smuggling effort.
Deputies said they intercepted the package of contraband and prevented any of it from getting loose in the jail near Donaldsonville.
Thornton was arrested. She, Harris and Welch were each booked Tuesday with one count of attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility, deputies said.
Thornton has since been released from jail on $15,000 bail, online records say.