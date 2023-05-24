Three people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday night, each with serious gunshot wounds, an EMS spokesperson said.
The shootings happened at about 11 p.m. on North Street near North Acadian Thruway, said Brad Harris, EMS spokesman.
A motive and suspect for the shootings are not known at this time, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., Baton Rouge police spokesman, said Wednesday morning.
The shooting injuries, while serious, appear to be non-life-threatening, McKneely said.
The North Acadian Thruway area was the scene of an earlier, fatal shooting on Monday, when a 25-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car at a traffic light at the Gus Young Avenue and North Acadian intersection. There has been a sharp increase in violence in Baton Rouge since the weekend; six people were killed between early Sunday morning and Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story.