Two St. James Parish men have been arrested in the brazen and well-organized burglary of a Prairieville gun store last month that investigators say was connected to gang-related activities, authorities said Wednesday.
Surveillance video showed a stolen, white pickup truck backed into the entrance of Hebert Guns in the pre-dawn hours of July 31. Five men wearing dark clothes, face coverings and hoods rushed out, broke through the Airline Highway store's damaged entrance and fled with weapons in hand within minutes.
This week, Darrel Morris, 22, and Quendell Jones, 18, both of Convent, were arrested in connection with the burglary, deputies said.
Morris was found Tuesday at a housing complex along Highland Road in Baton Rouge. Quendell Jones was found Monday at an apartment on Ormond Boulevard in Destrehan.
Morris is being held in East Baton Rouge Parish jail as a fugitive; Jones is likewise being held in the St. Charles Parsh jail, deputies said.
Both men are expected to be booked in Ascension Parish on counts of simple burglary, 20 counts of theft of a firearm, and felony theft of a property, deputies said.
Morris also faces 20 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and counts of committing the activities and patterns of a criminal street gang.
Deputies didn't disclose how Morris was allegedly tied to street gang activity, but he has at least two gun-related convictions on his record dating from 2018 and 2022, as well as another conviction in Livingston Parish, old plea records in Ascension say.
The one in Ascension stemmed from a February 2019 shooting at a party at a Donaldsonville dance studio on La. 1 South where more than 250 people had been in attendance, deputies said at the time.
Deputies said then that a fight broke out and several shorts were fired. Morris was one of three arrested in the shooting.
He pleaded guilty in November to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and received a five-year prison senence with credit for time already served and in conjunction with sentences from other convictions in Livingston and St. James parishes.
Ascension plea records say he had previously been convicted in St. James of aggravated assualt with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property in late 2018.
The Capital Region Crimestoppers, the U.S. Marshall’s Office, the St. Charles Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Baton Rouge Police Department assisted in the investigation, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.