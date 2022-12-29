Two women, ages 69 and 98, died Thursday morning after their SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities say 69-year-old Barbara Dobard Rigby and 98-year-old Maynette Dobard, of Alexandria died, when the 2018 Lincoln MKX SUV that Rigby was driving crashed into a parked 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer shortly after 10 a.m.
Rigby exited the roadway to the right and struck the tractor-trailer, which was parked on the eastbound shoulder of the highway with its emergency flashers on, according to police.
Officials say both women were properly restrained, but died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.
The single occupant of the 18-wheeler did not sustain any injuries, according to authorities.
As part of an ongoing investigation, police say a toxicology sample was obtained from Rigby and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.