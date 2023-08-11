Two of three men who escaped from the Ascension Parish jail Friday night and are being sought by sheriff's deputies had been arrested in connection with the investigation of the shooting and abduction of a retired Mississippi police officer, deputies said.
Blake Menefee, 21, of Gonzales, and Logan Delana, 27, of Saicier, Mississippi, were among eight people arrested in late January in connection with a sprawling probe that stretched from the officer's home in Vicksburg, Mississippi, to his stolen truck in Gulfport, Mississippi, and a police chase in Gonzales that ended up netting several arrests.
Authorities haven't since announced how the string of events were connected or how deep of a role Menefee and Delana played in them, but the retired officer had been found, shot twice and suffering from significant blood loss in woods near a church in Gulfport, Mississippi police said at the time.
At the time, authorities said Delana tried to tell officers in Gulfport that the officer's stolen truck, which had been found on the side of a highway, was really his but fled when authorities realized it had been reported stolen.
Ascension deputies said Menefee, Delana and Zachary Freman, 30, of St. Amant, escaped about 8:35 p.m. Friday from the jail.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said a perimeter has been set up around the jail off La. 70 and near Donaldsonville and urged residents not to approach any of the men if they see them.
Webre said the men may have been seen headed toward the Sunshine Bridge over the Mississippi River but were believed to be on foot. He didn't say how the men escaped or if they had transportation once out of the jail.
Menefee was being held in jail on counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and illegal carry of weapons.
Freman was being held on a count of theft of a motor vehicle.
Delana was being held on counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, aggravated flight from a officer, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, illegal carrying of weapons, and possession of firearm by convicted felon, deputies said.
If any of the men are seen, residents should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636, text 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device or calling Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). Tipsters must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.
