Two top members of the St. Helena Parish Council on Aging have resigned, citing an ongoing audit of the agency and how they were treated during the process.
James Miller, the board’s president, and Rita Allen, the transportation coordinator, abruptly resigned at separate points in Thursday's heated meeting of the agency's board of directors.
“After all the things that’s transpired, the documents I’ve reviewed and financials, as well as personnel files, policies that we say we do and unfortunately we don’t do, I feel like as the board president and board member I have failed,” said Miller, who announced his resignation at the start of the meeting and then walked out.
Members of the board’s finance committee who called the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs to conduct the audit said believe it will reveal years-long problems like misuse of funds and improperly paying employees.
Though the audit is not yet available, preliminary findings presented to the board Thursday indicate management lacked policies and procedures “to ensure proper controls are in place.”
Allen, who announced her resignation nearly two hours later just before the meeting’s adjournment, was under investigation by the finance committee for allegedly misappropriating funds and cutting employee hours, according to De’Shon Muse, a board member of six months who was named interim president after Miller’s departure.
Allen told the board her decision to resign came from abuse from board members over the course of the audit and that allegations made against her are false.
“The way I was treated and have been treated is unacceptable,” Allen said. “I don’t have to stay here and take this.”
In addition to Miller and Allen’s departures, executive director Jim Robb announced his retirement in recent weeks and will leave the agency at the end of the year, Muse said.
Councils on Aging provide parish residents ages 60 and older with essential services like transportation, meal delivery and utility assistance for those who can’t always take care of themselves independently.
For a parish as rural as St. Helena, where much of its population of about 11,000 reside among sprawling forests and winding dirt roads, these services are vital as residents often have to travel far distances to get groceries, attend doctor’s appointments or pick up prescriptions.
About a fifth of St. Helena’s residents are ages 65 or older, according to U.S. census data.
However, providing these services has proven difficult for St. Helena’s agency, as it struggles to retain drivers and provide adequate meal services to the elderly.
The agency employs about half the number of drivers it needs, which Muse said is most probably the result of low wages and uncertain hours; Robb said at the meeting they’ve turned down as many rides as they’ve given over the last 15 months due to lack of driver availability.
The board has additionally struggled to open a congregate meal site since the COVID-19 pandemic, and has had issues with getting meals delivered to senior citizens’ homes, Muse said in an interview.
Less than 24 hours after the meeting, Muse posted to local Facebook groups job postings for executive director, transportation coordinator, nutrition site manager, nutrition site coordinator and bus drivers. He and other finance committee members said they hope to be transparent with the public moving forward and to rectify whatever may come out of the audit.
“The board is working hard so that we can accommodate our senior citizens of the parish and set up some kind of entertainment and get back to normalcy for them,” board member Margret Gross said in an interview Friday. “We are working as hard as we can.”