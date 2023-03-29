Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for two gang members wanted in an armed robbery, kidnapping and attempted murder in the Darrow area early Monday.
Deputies said Tuesday that Calvin Adams III and Kevin Ross Jr. orchestrated "a targeted attack" on a man in the Astroland neighborhood off La. 22 southwest of Gonzales in Ascension Parish.
Adams and Ross kidnapped one person at gunpoint and forced him to reveal the location of a second man. When all three men arrived at the location of the second person, Adams and Ross opened fire at him, said Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman.
No one was injured in the shooting, deputies said in a statement. Both victims were able to flee the scene of the shooting, Jackson said.
Deputies did not provide a motive for the alleged kidnapping and shooting but did say that deputies have information indicating Adams and Ross are known gang figures in neighboring St. James Parish.
Deputies arriving at the scene of the shooting at Galaxy and Neptune boulevards in Astroland found several shell casings and other evidence around 9 a.m. Monday indicating a guns had been fired earlier.
Adams, of Convent, and Ross, of Monroe, are wanted on the following counts, deputies said: attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, second-degree kidnapping and criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gang activity.
Anyone with information that could help detectives in this investigation should can the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Callers must reach Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.