All Gonzales city residents and businesses are under a boil water advisory at least through early Thursday, affecting approximately 5,500 customers, officials said this week.
Gonzales officials said the 48-hour advisory is a precaution for the entire city because of a temporary loss of water pressure.
Ami Clouatre Johnson, spokeswoman for the city, said Wednesday that water pressure never dropped below 32 pounds per sqaure inch, about 12 psi higher than the city threshold that normally triggers a boil water advisory.
But, state health officials recommended the city issue the advisory anyway as a precaution.
Some city residents reported to The Advocate that an uncapped fire hydrant had been running water for several days before the boil water advisoyr was issued on Tuesday.
The hydrant is near the intersection of South Nickens Avenue and East Bienville Street in the Orleans Place neighborhood behind East Ascension High School.
Clouatre-Johnson said the open hydrant was part of routinue repairs and flushing of the system and wasn't related to the pressure loss the sparked the boil water advisory.
City officials expected to cap off that hydrant Wednedsay.
Clouatre-Johnson said she couldn't immediately detail the cause the pressure loss that did force the boil water advisory.
City officials said they anticipate results from the Louisiana Department of Heath in the next 48 hours.
Once testing confirms the water is safe to drink again, the advisory will be lifted, officials said.
If tests goes as expected, Clouatre Johnson said, city officials expect to be able to lift the advisory on Thursday morning.