Baton Rouge is no exception to the national rise in robberies of U.S. Postal Service mail carriers and thefts of mailboxes.
Last year, thousands of dollars were stolen from Baton Rouge bank accounts in a surge of "check washing" — checks stolen from post office mailboxes and altered.
Baton Rouge police said that the armed theft of a "universal key" from a postal worker in October 2021 led to a wave of thefts. The keys, also called arrow keys, are used by mail carriers to access "blue box" collection boxes and other mail locations, such as those at apartment complexes.
In light of such crimes nationwide, the U.S. Postal Service is putting into place protective measures that include installing more-secure outside mailboxes at post offices and replacing mailbox locks with electronic ones.
Called the Joint Project Safe Delivery initiative, the new measures are designed to also prevent change-of-address fraud and counterfeit postage, the U.S. Postal Service said in a statement.
"Threats and attacks on letter carriers and mail fraud incidents have escalated concurrently with a national rise in crime," the postal service said.
The new steps are a joint effort of that agency and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the postal service.
The two agencies held a joint briefing for Congress members and staff on the new security efforts on May 11.
“As crime rises, so do the threats against our public servants,” said Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy.
“The men and women of the postal service are walking our nation’s streets every day to fulfil our mission of delivering mail and packages to the American people," DeJoy said in the statement.
"Every postal employee deserves to work in safety and to be free from targeting by criminals seeking to access the public's mail,” he said.
Incidents of robberies of letter carrier robberies are on the rise across the nation, the postal service said.
In fiscal year 2022, 412 U.S. letter carriers were robbed on the job. In the first half of the current fiscal year, there were 305 robberies of letter carriers, the postal service said.
Thefts of mail from receptacles, including the blue collection boxes at post offices, grew from 38,500 in fiscal year 2022 to more than 25,000 in the first half of the current fiscal year, which began last October and runs through September 2023.
Among the new security actions being taken by the U.S. Postal Service and the Postal Inspection Service:
- The installation of 12,000 enhanced, high-security blue collection boxes nationwide in high-risk areas over the next fiscal year.
- Replacing 49,000 "antiquated" arrow locks with electronic locks.
- Strengthening the authentication process for all methods of the change-of-address process, including electronic or hard copy, mailed in or delivered in person.
- Using new postal service authority to take possession and dispose of packages identified as having counterfeit postage.
Consumers can also take steps to protect their mail, the postal service said:
- Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in the mailbox; pick it up daily.
- Deposit outgoing mail inside the local post office or by handing it to a letter carrier.
- Sign up for the postal service's Informed Delivery service and get daily digest emails that preview mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon.
Customers are encouraged to report stolen mail as soon as possible by submitting an online complaint to the Postal Inspection Service at www.uspis.gov/report or calling (877) 876-2455.