The man who was shot and killed Monday at Gus Young Avenue and North Acadian Thruway has been identified as 25-year-old Courtney Brown Jr., Baton Rouge police said.
Brown was shot multiple times, police said, as he sat in his vehicle at a traffic light.
The fatal shooting happened in the middle of the day, shortly before noon.
Police said the motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
Anyone having information on the case is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.