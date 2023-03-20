A Walker man has pleaded guilty in a case involving a threatening call he made to a Florida U.S. congresswoman, the Middle District Court of Louisiana reported Monday.
Charles Germany, 52, pleaded guilty before Chief Judge Shelly Dick to the federal charge of interstate transmission of a threat to injure another, U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr. said in a statement.
Germany admitted in his guilty plea that he made a phone call last May from his home in Walker to a Florida member of the U.S. House of Representatives, leaving a message "containing a true threat to injure said member" and their staff, Gathe said.
The case was investigated by the United States Capitol Police, the FBI, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer M. Kleinpeter, with the assistance of trial attorney Kevin Nunnally of the U.S. Department of Justice’s counterterrorism section.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.