Customers of Livingston Parish's Ward 2 Water District, the state's largest rural water district, will soon receive automatic readers on their meters to monitor water usage.
Ward 2 Water District, which serves 24,300 customers in Livingston Parish, has been awarded a $6 million loan from the state department of health's Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program, in conjunction with a new federal funding program. The award allows Ward 2 to install automated meter infrastructure and automatic read meters across the system, according to Ward 2 Water leaders.
Loans made through the program are low interest and have a maximum 30-year repayment period, according to the Department of Health.
The district covers much of the unincorporated areas of Denham Springs and Walker, stretching north from the St. Helena Parish line to the community of Port Vincent to the south, and from the Amite River to the west to as far as State Highway 63 to the east.
"I am very pleased to see Ward 2 Water received the LDH grant for $6 million dollars," said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks. "This will certainly help with maintenance and future expansion for Ward 2 Water to be able to provide quality water to our constituents in Livingston Parish as we continue to grow."
Livingston Parish has seen a development boom in the last decade as new residents have moved into the area, bringing with them a surge of construction and massive subdivisions to keep up with the increase. Some locals have worried the influx will outpace the community's infrastructure, and the parish council has ushered in zoning regulations to address the rapid growth.
Ward 2 Water recently received a high "C" rating by the state department of health. The ratings, which scored every water system in the state, are based on a number of factors, including financial sustainability, infrastructure quality, operation and maintenance and whether the system has violated state or federal water quality standards. They are compiled based on data from 2022 by the Louisiana Department of Health.
“This investment will allow our system to better serve our customers, creating cost savings and a greater quality water system,” Ward 2 Water District Manager Barry LeJeune said. “The new system will improve water usage and reduce water losses, as well as improve customer billing.”
Funding for the project is in conjunction with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds — part of a new $50 billion five-year federal funding initiative for drinking water and wastewater system infrastructure improvement projects nationwide, according to Joel McKenzie, the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program manager.
“Louisiana was recently awarded $26.93 million in year-one funds as part of this program,” McKenzie said. “The Ward 2 Water District project is getting almost $3 million in principal forgiveness through this initiative. The remaining $3 million awarded to the district has been made available as a low-interest subsidized loan.”
The contract for the Ward 2 Water work has been awarded to Baton Rouge WinWater, a local firm specializing in underground utility systems, with installation slated to begin by July 2023.
It will take approximately two years to complete the work involved.