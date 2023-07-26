After seven years, the University Lakes dredging project is finally underway.
Contractors began mobilizing for Phase 1 in June, commandeering the parking lot off May Street and an area off West Lakeshore Drive for massive earth-moving equipment for dredging work, part of flood-risk reduction efforts. The actual work began after July 4.
The work marks the beginning of a project that, in its current iteration, stretches back to 2016 when a master plan was first completed by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
Watch as crews from Sevenson Environmental Services use excavators on barges to dredge City Park Lake as part of phase one.
