People who live in a portion of Denham Springs along La. 16 are being told to boil their water while repairs are made to a water main that was damaged by utility work, city officials said.
The boil advisory went into effect Tuesday in the Ward 2 Water District, for homes and businesses on La. 16 from the south entrance of Outback Road to the Manchester Place Mobile Home Park at 36768 La. 16.
All side streets along that stretch of the state highway are also included in the water boil advisory, the water district said on its website.
The city said it expects the state Office of Public Health to take a water sample some time Wednesday morning, and that it may take 24 to 48 hours for the results to come in.
The boil advisory will remain in effect for residents and food establishments until rescinded by the water district, after it gets the all clear from the state.
The city recommends that residents should boil water for one full minute, after the water comes to a boil, for any water used, whether for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using it in food preparation or rinsing produce.
Commercial fountain drinks are also affected by the water boil advisory.
For additional information, call the Water 2 Water District at (225) 665-5188.