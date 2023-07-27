Two lanes of traffic on Interstate 110 northbound are closed indefinitely after an Amazon truck was engulfed in flames near downtown Thursday morning, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.
The right two lanes of I-110 northbound at Exit 1B to Convention Street will remain closed for inspection after an Amazon truck full of packages caught fire on the roadway Thursday morning.
"There currently is no timeframe for when the lanes will reopen," DOTD said in a statement. "Bridge inspectors will be conducting an in-depth inspection on all aspects of the elevated highway beginning this afternoon."
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the truck's driver was safe.
Hazmat crews were monitoring air quality as a precaution.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome requested in a Facebook post that motorists steer clear of the area to allow for first responders to handle the situation.
DOTD advised drivers to use the 511la app, 511la.org or GPS apps to plan their routes as lane closures are expected to create heavy congestion in the area.