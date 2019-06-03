The opening of the Morganza Spillway has been delayed again.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday announced the spillways' gates north of Baton Rouge on the Mississippi River will not begin opening Thursday as expected, but will be pushed back to Sunday. It was previously expected to be opened last week before the date was changed.
In a release, officials say the delay was due to forecast changes. Projected river elevations will "reach levels on June 12 with a slow open to begin June 9."
The floodway has only been opened twice in its history, the last time in 2011.
Officials, homeowners, farmers and business owners in the spillway's path have for days been moving to higher ground in anticipation of the opening.
Already-high water in the spillway's path has spelled a 100% loss in shrimping season, flooded soybean, corn and sugarcane fields, and the possibility of a shortened crawfish season.
