A repeat of heavy rain and street flooding that plagued parts of south Louisiana a few days ago might occur Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, 2-4 inches of rain might fall Sunday and Monday with the brunt of the rain likely to fall late Sunday.
"While these general amounts should not produce much in the way of significant flash flood risk, there are likely to be areas that experience higher than 3 inch amounts, possibly occurring in a short period of time where slow movement or echo training occurs. This will bring a risk of localized flash flooding...," NWS forecasters said Saturday morning
A flash flood watch might be necessary for Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.
The threat of heavy rain is accompanied by a chance of severe weather -- 60-plus mph wins, large half and one or two tornadoes.
The area was largely spared from severe weather Thursday, though recorded rainfall totals were high: 3.5 inches in parts of New Orleans, two inches in parts of Baton Rouge and nearly 2 inches in parts of Lafayette.