After Hurricane Barry made landfall as a tropical storm Saturday afternoon, the Baton Rouge area prepares for a predicted six to 10 inches of rainfall.

While East Baton Rouge Parish did not issue a curfew, several other parishes in the metro have. Here's a breakdown of curfews that have been called for.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom did not order a curfew for Saturday night, but instead urged Baton Rouge residents to shelter in place and stay off the roads for first responders.

LIVINGSTON PARISH

Livingston Parish will implement a curfew from dusk until dawn Saturday night, officials announced Saturday afternoon. The curfew will be implemented until further notice depending on the impacts of Hurricane Barry.

Parish president Layton Ricks said the Livingston Sheriff's Office will use discretion for people out traveling to and from work, but stressed the importance of not having "sightseers and people who want to ride around being out on the road."

Livingston officials have opened four shelters in the parish.

POINT COUPEE PARISH

Point Coupee Parish will have a curfew, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday and ending at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Parish president Major Thibaut said the curfew will be "strictly enforced," with only essential or critical personnel allowed on the streets during it.

IBERVILLE PARISH

After implementing one Friday night, Iberville Parish will continue its curfew Saturday, starting at 10 p.m. and ending at daybreak on Sunday.

Saturday's curfew starts 2 hours earlier than Friday's, which started at midnight.

Residents are urged not to drive unless it is absolutely necessary and to avoid driving through standing water.

