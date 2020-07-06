A flash flood watch continues for metro Baton Rouge until 7 p.m. Tuesday, forecasters say.
The parishes included in the watch area include...
- Ascension
- Assumption
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Iberville
- Livingston
- Jefferson
- Lafourche
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- St. Bernard
- St. Tammany
- Terrebonne
- Tangipahoa
- Pointe Coupee
- St. Charles
- St. Helena
- St. James
- St. John The Baptist
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
The forecast
According to a Monday night update from the National Weather Service, "rainfall coverage and amounts (Tuesday) are not expected to be as high as (Monday), but still some locally heavy rainfall amounts could cause some localized flooding issues."
Tuesday is likely to be the last day of heavy rain chances for a while. By Wednesday, the NWS says "the pattern will begin to change and high pressure centered over the western states will slide more towards the area ... As the high pressure moves in, rain chances will diminish as temperatures climb. High temperatures in the mid 90s are likely for the weekend with heat index values ranging from 100-105 each afternoon."