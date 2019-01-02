Hold on to those umbrellas because more rain will move through south Louisiana Wednesday and Thursday, possibly causing localized flash flooding on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
After an already wet start to 2019, Baton Rouge could see nearly 3 inches of rain over the next two days. There's a 70 percent chance of rain Wednesday before increasing to 100 percent for most of Thursday, National Weather Service forecasters say. The storms should clear up by Friday and it should remain sunny through the weekend.
Total rainfall predictions for New Orleans are lower, but there's still a 30 to 50 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and a 60 to 90 percent chance on Thursday. The rain will drop off Thursday night in to Friday morning and stay clear for the weekend.
Some of the showers in both areas could produce enough rain to prompt localized flash flooding. The highest risk of flash flooding is along the mouth of the Atchafalaya River to New Orleans and across the Mississippi Coast.