The Siegen Lane and Sherwood Forest intersection will have traffic signal outages later this week as crews make repairs to the system.
Rodney Mallet, DOTD spokesperson, said certain signals won't be functioning from 7:30 p.m. on Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday. The northbound lane on Airline Highway also will be closed between the intersection and Telesmar Avenue.
Mallet advised drivers to use extreme caution in the area, watch out for workers and check 511la.org or the 511la app for up-to-date traffic information to see if they should take an alternate route.