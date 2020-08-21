Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday declared a state of emergency for Louisiana as two tropical systems spin toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression 13, expected to become Tropical Storm Marco, and Tropical Storm Laura, both could impact Louisiana in the coming week, Edwards said.

"Louisiana is in a unique situation in that it is in the cone of two storms, which could impact different areas of the state in the coming days. It is too soon to know exactly where, when or how these dual storms will affect Louisiana, but now is the time for our people to prepare for these storms,” Gov. Edwards said. “This evening I declared a state of emergency, which will allow the state to assist local governments as they begin their preparations.”

Today I declared a state of emergency in advance of potential landfall from Tropical Depression 14, expected to become Tropical Storm Marco, and Tropical Storm Laura, both of which could impact Louisiana in the coming week. #lagov #lalege #TSLaura https://t.co/OxjUdDdeTZ — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 21, 2020

Edwards held a Unified Command Group meeting Friday and received a briefing from the National Weather Service. The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring the storms, and the state's Emergency Operation Center is already activated because of the pandemic.

The governor told people to go to GetAGameplan.org to prepare for the storms.

Edwards is expected to hold a media briefing about the storms Sunday.