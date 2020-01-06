The start of the work week will be calm and warm(ish) across southeast Louisiana, but forecasters expect temperatures to drop slightly by Tuesday as a weak front approaches the area.
Monday
Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 72°. The day will be calm and clear, the National Weather Service says. Tonight's low will linger in the upper 40°s. A weak front could bring light showers overnight.
Tuesday
Another dry, sunny day. However, it'll be about 10 degrees cooler than Monday, forecasters predict. Highs Tuesday will be near 62° with a low around 38°.
Up next
Wednesday's forecast looks much like Tuesday's. But the WBRZ Weather Center says moisture will return to the scene on Thursday giving way to increasing clouds and setting the stage for the next storm system.
A cold front will approach on Friday beginning the possibility for showers and thunderstorms, according to WBRZ. Especially as the front crosses late Friday or early Saturday, rain chances will increase. Though it is far out, the Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting the local area for severe weather potential.