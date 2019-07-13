Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said East Baton Rouge Parish will not be under a curfew for Saturday as Tropical Storm Barry spreads rain across the region.

At a news conference Saturday afternoon, Broome urged Baton Rouge residents to shelter in place and stay off roads for first responders. She thanked people for hunkering down thus far, saying Baton Rouge residents have shown how seriously they took the storm.

"Please stay off the streets tonight, and please be safe," added Central Mayor David Barrow.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux urged people to avoid situations — like driving through high floodwaters — that would make them in need of rescue.

