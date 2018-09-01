The chances of a tropical depression forming in the Gulf of Mexico next week increased to 50 percent on Saturday evening, prompting state officials to begin preparations in earnest.
Chances that bad weather near Hispaniola will develop into a tropical system over the next 48 hours are at 20 percent, but chances over the next five days have risen to 50 percent, according to National Hurricane Center forecast issued Saturday evening.
Widespread heavy rain is likely to reach south Louisiana by Tuesday and continue through Wednesday night, regardless of the system's development. If a tropical system does occur, greater impacts can be expected.
Rain is expected to impact south Louisiana through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness activated its Crisis Alert Team on Saturday evening in response to the brewing storm. The agency noted in a news release that heavy rains, as much as 2 to 3 inches per hour, could impact some areas of the state.
"The threat may increase if a tropical system develops in the Gulf of Mexico beginning Monday or Tuesday," according to the news release. "The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has given the system a medium chance of strengthening once it crosses Florida and enters the Gulf."
The NHC is also monitoring Tropical Storm Florence, which has formed in the Atlantic near the coast of Africa. The system is not expected to approach the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for several parishes in southeastern Louisiana.
Forecasters said tides on the south- and east-facing shores of Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas are already 1 to 2 feet above normal and they expect that to continue through at least Sunday.
"Minor inundation will be possible in the lower lying areas outside of levees during high tide," forecasters said in the advisory.