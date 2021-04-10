After severe weather brought rain, strong winds and spectacular lightning, the Baton Rouge area was dealing with some downed trees, fences and power lines Saturday.

There were no reports of tornadoes, deaths or other severe damage in the area. In St. Landry Parish, a tornado flattened a stretch of homes, killing at least one person and sending at least seven to the hospital, officials there said.

Still, some people in and around Baton Rouge did see damage.

Lori Walsh, who lives in Prairieville near Bayou Manchac, said she heard the wind pick up around 4 a.m.

"It was very, very loud," she said. "At first I thought it was heavy rain, but then I realized it was actually the wind."

When her family was able to assess the damage, they found that a tree had fallen onto the roof of their carport and shop. Trees also fell on their cars and on a camper; all three are likely totaled, Walsh said.

"Our AC isn't working right now, so we had actually talked about sleeping out in the camper with the AC on," Walsh said. "We're feeling very lucky. [The camper] was totally obliterated."

Downed trees and other debris knocked out power throughout the area.

Around 11 a.m., Entergy reported more than 9,000 customers without power in East Baton Rouge Parish; more than 5,500 in Ascension Parish; and more than 1,600 in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Those numbers have been steadily shrinking throughout the day as crews work quickly to restore power.

Did last night's storms affect you? We want to here from you: Email stories and/or pictures to malbright@theadvocate.com.