A crash 11:20 a.m. Friday involving multiple vehicles closed both directions of Perkins Road at Essen Lane, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
WBRZ reported that at least five people were injured from the crash.
Heavy delays are expected and motorists are asked to use an alternative route.
