Part of southeast Louisiana can expect a small reprieve from the dog days of summer thanks to an unusual cold front that will make its way through the area later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Robert Ricks, lead forecaster for the weather service, said the Baton Rouge area and New Orleans' north shore will get air flow from the north that is going to reduce humidity considerably from Wednesday to Friday.

So although it will still be hot, it won't be as unpleasant as it has been. Ricks said to expect temperatures in the lower 70s, instead of the mid 70s to low 80s, for the mornings and in the upper 80s, instead of the mid 90s, during the day.

"What we would normally have is a flow coming out of the Atlantic that keeps the humidity in place," Ricks said. "That pattern is relaxing because of the trough of low pressure in higher parts of the atmosphere over the next several days. It disrupts the flow from the Atlantic and the Gulf. It's a pattern we would normally see in the winter time."

By Friday, the pattern will break and the humidity will start to return.

One benefit of this trough is it will deflect any tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean and keep them there as long as it persists, Ricks said.

That could be good news for the region, as two tropical waves between the Windward Islands and the African coast are being watched closely by the National Hurricane Center as they move west toward the Caribbean.

The hurricane center said there's a 40% chance a tropical depression forms in the next five days.

