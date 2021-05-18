The same weather that dumped heavy rain into the Baton Rouge region overnight and caused widespread flash flooding is likely to continue intermittently through the day and into Wednesday, in the process dropping another four to six inches of rain.

That rain adds to several inches of rain — one gauge recorded nearly 14 inches — that fell since Monday morning, the worst of it overnight.

Flash flood watches remained in effect Tuesday morning even as the rain took a break.

Shawn O’Neil, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Slidell, said more rain will continue to come in from the west, as it did Monday, and will continue to do so through at least Friday. He said there will be breaks that will allow some rainfall to drain.

“It’s not looking like it’s going to let up any time soon, but hopefully we will get breaks between each round,” he said.

The rain already has proven at times to be severe. At the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, only about five inches has fallen since Monday morning, and other spots showed less. But rainfall of eight to 10 inches of rain was common at other gauges in the area.

“There were places where that rain fell in a four or five hour period,” O’Neil said. “That’s a month worth of rain for many months here.”

And more dumps of rain are to come. O’Neil said the rainfall totals are so high largely because the storm is moving so slowly.

“We just don’t have anything moving this stuff,” he said.

And the weather is ripe for spontaneous rain as well, especially in the afternoon when things heat. The atmosphere currently has lots of water, O’Neil said. That’s measured as “precipitable water,” or all collected water vapor in a tall, vertical column of air. It’s measured in inches like rainfall.

“The atmosphere is primed for higher rainfall,” he said. “When the sun comes out that adds to the instability and that adds more fuel to the fire.”

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings early Monday night for a few locales across south Louisiana. O’Neil described many of those as arising from “spin-ups,” small-scale potential vortexes sparked by thunderstorms, producing waterspouts and “gustnados.” He said those are worrisome, but appeared to produce limited damage on Monday.

”By far the number one threat is the heavy rainfall,” he said.