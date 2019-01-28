Temperatures will drop in Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night, bringing in the coldest air of the season and the possibility of snow flurries.

On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service expanded a winter weather advisory to include the northern tier of the Florida parishes, from Pointe Coupee parish to Washington Parish. The advisory, which will run from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday, previously only impacted parts of Mississippi.

A cold front will move in around the start of the advisory at 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. While parts of Mississippi could see an accumulation of up to one inch of snow, Louisiana is not expected to see snow accumulation.

"A wintry mix is possible north of Interstate 12 from Baton Rouge to Washington parish Tuesday morning with a dusting of snow possibly accumulating on elevated objects," a National Weather Service report read.

A number of Louisiana school districts delayed school start times on Tuesday because of the cold weather. Public schools in both Tangipahoa and East Feliciana will start two hours late.

As cold weather moves in, some Louisiana schools close, others delay start Tuesday; see full list A number of Louisiana school systems announced plans to either close or delays classes on Tuesday as cold weather sweeps in to the area.

Some parish officials and organizations also opened warming shelters in response to the temperatures. St. Tammany Parish officials will open one at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and keep it open until Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post. The locations and more information is available here.

Wind chill will remain in the 20s most of the day Tuesday due to a combination of cold temperatures and a brisk north wind. Forecasters expect the coldest temperatures Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Freeze warnings and possible hard freeze warnins will likely be issued Tuesday afternoon.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says rain is expected across the state as an arctic front moves through Monday evening. A news release says lingering precipitation behind the front will change to snow late in the evening and through the night.

Officials say light icing on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses may cause hazardous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service says an inch of snow is possible in parts of central Louisiana with up to two inches possible across north-central Louisiana. Forecasters say a wintry mix is possible Tuesday morning from Baton Rouge to Washington Parish.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.