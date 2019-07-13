BR.btrnight.adv HS 003.JPG
Buy Now

Baton Rouge Metro Airport after dark, Wednesday, December 5, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The Baton Rouge Airport is open and will remain open during the duration of Tropical Storm Barry, officials said Saturday. 

However, Airport Director Mike Edwards said all flights are cancelled and airlines have announced they will waive all change fees for passengers who were scheduled to fly out of Baton Rouge on Saturday. 

"We anticipate flights to resume on Sunday," Edwards said. 

Passengers are being instructed to monitor the airport's website for the latest information on flight changes.    

Email Terry Jones at tjones@theadvocate.com 

View comments