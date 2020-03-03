A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana including Baton Rouge from midnight until late Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Average rainfall is expected to be between two and four inches. Rain rates may be as high as two inches per hour.
Threats include wind gusts over 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. A few tornadoes are possible.
The watch is in effect for areas generally along and north of the Interstate 10 and Interstate 12 corridor.
There is a slight risk of severe weather and a marginal to slight risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
The Mississippi River is expected to see minor to major flooding, and the Pearl River is expected to see minor to moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
Low lying and flood prone areas may be impacted. Area creeks and streams could rise rapidly.
Parishes under watch:
