As storms inundated Baton Rouge with more than 13 inches of rain late Monday, first responders at Siegen Calais Apartments began rescuing families in boats as the complex began taking on water.

By early morning Tuesday, the water hovered about waist-height, up to the bottom of the key box outside the main gate. By late morning, it dipped to about hip-level.

Five cars — two with their trunks popped open — remained stranded in the parking lot. Clothes, furniture and other flotsam bobbed in the floodwater as rescuers continued evacuating people from their apartments.

Tarnisha Brady, 38, the Siegen Calais property manager, said seeing the flooding late Monday felt “like déjà vu.”

“It’s just tough,” she said from outside the driveway the next day. “We went through this in ’16 and here we are again.”

As of late morning Tuesday, Brady said, she’d heard back from all but two residents.

“It’s just heartbreaking, man,” Brady said. “We’re going to move forward and make sure everyone is taken care of and put back in their places.”

Siegen Calais resident Victor Nuño, 26, said he’s sure everything he owns is underwater.

“I have mixed feelings about all this,” he said. “I’m from California. I’m used to earthquakes, not this. My son is scared.”

Baker Middle School Principal Roy Walker, 47, rushed to the apartment complex early Tuesday morning when he heard that one of his school nurses, who lives on the first floor, needed rescuing.

“I didn’t hesitate,” he said. “She took care of my babies in school, so I had to take care of her.”

Walker said he went on to help about a dozen others in the ensuing hours, evacuating them from the apartments and making back-and-forth trips to retrieve clothing and medicine. He said he’s been telling flood victims that “this is a double-edged sword,” a blessing in disguise.”

“Because they’re still here,” he said, “and this materialistic stuff, they’ll get that back.”

