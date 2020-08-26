Watches and warnings have been issued and will continue for metro Baton Rouge amid Hurricane Laura.
You can track rain and storms in the area below on radar.
Summary or major watches and warnings
-- Tropical storm warning in effect for West Baton Rouge, Assumption, Pointe Coupee, Iberville ... tropical storm conditions are expected within 24 hours.
-- Flash flood watch in effect for all of metro Baton Rouge until 7 p.m. Thursday ... flooding rains are possible in the area.
-- Wind advisory in effect for all of metro Baton Rouge until 7 p.m. Thursday ... 25-30 mph winds with frequent gusts of 35-45 mph