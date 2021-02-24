Acadian ice 2.jpg
Acadian Ambulance vehicles were covered in ice last week during severe winter weather.

A man froze to death in Caddo Parish in the frigid temperatures that blanketed Louisiana and other parts of the south last week, according to state health officials. 

A release from Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday said the 61-year-old man's death, caused by exposure-related hypothermia, marks the sixth fatality related to the winter storm.

He is the second person to die of exposure. A woman, 74, froze to death in a neighbor's driveway in Lafayette. 

KSLA in Shreveport reported on Feb. 15 that a homeless man had died from the freezing temperatures, but it isn't immediately clear if the Caddo Parish fatality in the LDH release is connected. 

The full list of weather-related deaths include:

  • 50-year-old man, Lafayette Parish, slipped on ice and struck head on ground
  • 74-year-old woman, Lafayette Parish, exposure
  • 77-year-old man, Calcasieu Parish, slipped into pool and drowned
  • 68-year-old man, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage
  • 44-year-old woman, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage
  • 61-year-old man, Caddo Parish, exposure

