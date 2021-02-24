A man froze to death in Caddo Parish in the frigid temperatures that blanketed Louisiana and other parts of the south last week, according to state health officials.

A release from Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday said the 61-year-old man's death, caused by exposure-related hypothermia, marks the sixth fatality related to the winter storm.

Louisiana sees third death related to extended wave of winter weather The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed three deaths related to winter weather this week.

He is the second person to die of exposure. A woman, 74, froze to death in a neighbor's driveway in Lafayette.

KSLA in Shreveport reported on Feb. 15 that a homeless man had died from the freezing temperatures, but it isn't immediately clear if the Caddo Parish fatality in the LDH release is connected.

The full list of weather-related deaths include: