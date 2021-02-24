A man froze to death in Caddo Parish in the frigid temperatures that blanketed Louisiana and other parts of the south last week, according to state health officials.
A release from Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday said the 61-year-old man's death, caused by exposure-related hypothermia, marks the sixth fatality related to the winter storm.
The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed three deaths related to winter weather this week.
He is the second person to die of exposure. A woman, 74, froze to death in a neighbor's driveway in Lafayette.
KSLA in Shreveport reported on Feb. 15 that a homeless man had died from the freezing temperatures, but it isn't immediately clear if the Caddo Parish fatality in the LDH release is connected.
The full list of weather-related deaths include:
- 50-year-old man, Lafayette Parish, slipped on ice and struck head on ground
- 74-year-old woman, Lafayette Parish, exposure
- 77-year-old man, Calcasieu Parish, slipped into pool and drowned
- 68-year-old man, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage
- 44-year-old woman, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage
- 61-year-old man, Caddo Parish, exposure