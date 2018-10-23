The National Weather Service advises there's a small chance heavy rain will produce flooding across south Louisiana on Wednesday and Thursday -- and that's partially because of landfalling Hurricane Willa in the Pacific Ocean.
There's a "marginal," or 5-10 percent chance, of flooding rains occurring Wednesday and Thursday as a "very active weather pattern" unfolds.
The remnant low pressure system associated with Hurricane Willa off the Pacific coast of Mexico will move across the area this week, NWS forecasters said in a Tuesday morning weather briefing.
Even before the remnant low reaches the area a "plume of deep tropical moisture will continue to feed off the tropical system and sweep across the Gulf South" on Tuesday, the NWS said. Rain chances Tuesday are about 80 percent.
On Wednesday, the rain might taper off a bit during the day, but chances increase to near 90 percent at night.
Thursday, the NWS said, is when Willa's remains will track directly over the area and "localized rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches could occur."
Once Willa's remnant low moves out Thursday afternoon, temperatures will start to fall. Friday's forecast high is 68 for south Louisiana with lows Friday night in the low-to-mid 50s.