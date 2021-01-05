Traffic I-12 Baton Rouge Louisiana

Advocate file photo

 ADVOCATE STAFF FILE PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A portion of Interstate 10 near Gonzales was closed Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned, Louisiana traffic officials said.

There was no immediate word if there were any injuries.

I-10 eastbound at La. 30 closed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is asking drivers to take an alternate route.

Traffic was backed up for four miles as of 6:45 a.m., according to officials, and there was no timeline for reopening.

The cause of the wreck was under investigation.

This story will be updated.

EMAIL JULIA GUILBEAU AT JGUILBEAU@THEADVOCATE.COM OR FOLLOW HER ON TWITTER, @JULIAGUILB.

View comments