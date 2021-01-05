A portion of Interstate 10 near Gonzales was closed Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned, Louisiana traffic officials said.
There was no immediate word if there were any injuries.
I-10 eastbound at La. 30 closed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is asking drivers to take an alternate route.
Traffic was backed up for four miles as of 6:45 a.m., according to officials, and there was no timeline for reopening.
The cause of the wreck was under investigation.
This story will be updated.