A flash flood watch has been issued for East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes as remnants of Tropical Storm Beta move northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says Beta's "slow motion and interaction with a decaying frontal boundary" is expected to bring heavy rain and a threat of flash flooding across portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi.

The flash flood watch is in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday for East Baton Rouge, Ascension, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Feliciana, and West Baton Rouge Parish.

Between two and four inches of rain could fall in a short amount of time in some areas, which could lead to flooding, forecasters said Wednesday morning.

There is a Flash Flood Watch now in effect for portions of east-central LA and southwest MS through Thu morning. 2-4 inches of rainfall can occur in a relatively short period of time, leading to some flooding. Stay alert and be prepared. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/N1sYB4Ca7s — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 23, 2020

Storm surge and rainfall combined Tuesday to bring more flooding along the Texas coast after Beta made landfall, threatening areas that have already seen their share of damaging weather during a busy hurricane season.