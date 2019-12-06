The Interstate 10 westbound and eastbound lanes near the Gramercy exit have been reopened, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
The news of I-10's partial reopening was shared via the DOTD's Twitter account just after 7 p.m. Just before 10 p.m., the DOTD announced the opening of the interstate's westbound lanes at Belle Terre Boulevard.
The lanes were closed Friday afternoon when a passenger car was engulfed in flames after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck.
A passenger car is engulfed in flames after crashing into a tanker truck near the Gramercy exit, state police report.
The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. An LSP official said no fatalities were reported, but mild to moderate injuries were.
