As Louisiana braces for the potential of back-to-back hurricanes early next week, officials say Baton Rouge's biggest concern is heavy, sustained rain, wind damage and complacency in preparing supplies.

Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricanes Monday and Wednesday, respectively, and are projected to come on land near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

While that could spell disastrous flooding for coastal areas, National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Gilmore said Saturday night that Baton Rouge area residents should be prepared for days worth of heavy rain and flooding that could cause widespread power outages.

Forecasters project Marco will bring between two to four inches of rain, but they aren't able yet to give a prediction for what Laura will bring.

"The problem is we're going to have possibly back-to-back systems and what we're worried about is people letting their guard down," he said. "We're advertising that Laura could bring stronger winds and rainfall, so people need to keep in mind their preparations for Laura because it's going to be a long duration (of bad weather)."

Two storms have churned in the gulf simultaneously before, Gilmore said, but it's so rare that the most recent comparison is a pair of hurricanes in the 1920s. It's even more rare for one storm to follow another on a similar projected path.

Forecasters are urging people to have a preparedness plan and supplies in place before the earliest projected high winds, which for Baton Rouge will be late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Much of the Baton Rouge area went under a tropical storm watch Saturday afternoon, meaning tropical storm force winds are likely within 48 hours. The southern parts of Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes and all of Ascension Parish are under a storm surge watch, meaning life-threatening water inundation could begin in the next 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday saw a shift in both storms' trajectories that's troubling for Louisiana, as Marco shifted eastward away from Texas and closer to Laura's projected path.

National Weather Service forecasters warned residents and businesses in southeastern Louisiana to brace themselves for “a prolonged period of hazardous weather.”

The National Weather Service office in Slidell said locals can expect heavy rain leading to isolated flash flooding across the area beginning with Marco. Largely minor coastal flooding could be an issue, especially in areas west of the Mississippi River. Gusty winds could toss loose objects around and cause power outages, the Weather Service said.

Taken together, these conditions could make it quite difficult to prepare for Laura, which is expected to be more powerful. Coastal flooding could be “moderate to potentially major,” with water levels highest on Wednesday and Thursday, the Slidell office said.

Damaging winds, especially near the storm’s center, are possible. And heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, especially where any of the storm bands lead to heavy downpours for an extended period.

Mike Steele, of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, told WWL Radio that Louisianans will likely experience "a possibly historic event." He said residents should stock up with the idea that power outages could be prolonged and that search-and-rescue missions in hard-hit areas could be limited "for an extended period of time."

“These are unprecedented times,” Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky Templet said during a news conference Saturday, referring to how this was shaping up to be the first time in history two hurricanes churned in the Gulf simultaneously. “We’re not trying to panic you. We’re trying to prepare you.”

Government officials across the region had been ramping up the typical hurricane defenses ahead of Saturday's unnerving forecast.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment ordered the closure of the waterway at Marvin Braud Pumping Station so the station can begin drawing down levels in parish waterways.