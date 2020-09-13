The following schools in the Baton Rouge area have announced they are closing in advance of Tropical Storm Sally.
Ascension Parish
- All schools and offices closed Monday
Assumption Parish
- All schools and offices closed Tuesday
Diocese of Baton Rouge
- All schools to close Monday afternoon and all day Tuesday
East Baton Rouge Parish School District
- Elementary dismissal at 12:45 p.m. Monday; Middle and high school students to attend classes virtually.
Livingston Parish
- Classes canceled at all schools Monday
