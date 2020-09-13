ACA.backtoschool.014.090920
A Lafayette High student walks to her school bus following the first day back to school Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

The following schools in the Baton Rouge area have announced they are closing in advance of Tropical Storm Sally.

Check school websites for more information.

See the latest storm forecast here. 

Ascension Parish

  • All schools and offices closed Monday

Assumption Parish

  • All schools and offices closed Tuesday

Diocese of Baton Rouge 

  • All schools to close Monday afternoon and all day Tuesday

East Baton Rouge Parish School District

  • Elementary dismissal at 12:45 p.m. Monday; Middle and high school students to attend classes virtually.

Livingston Parish

  • Classes canceled at all schools Monday
