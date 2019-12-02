After a warm holiday weekend, a light freeze is possible in southeast Louisiana tonight, the National Weather Service predicts.

Sunny skies are in store for most of Monday with temperatures barely reaching the upper 50s. The low will drop near 35 degrees overnight, but some areas could experience possible freezing temperatures.

Prepare: See how to prevent frozen pipes, protect plants during cold spell An arctic airmass is expected bring the first freeze of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, along with record lows at several loc…

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a tad warmer across the Baton Rouge area. Forecasters predict ample sunshine and calm winds with highs in the 60s on both days.

A chance of rain is likely on Thursday night into Friday as a ragged cold front approaches the area, the WBRZ Weather Center says.