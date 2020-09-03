A week after Hurricane Laura made landfall, the number of people being sheltered by the state continued to grow, as Gov. John Bel Edwards told people who are sheltering in Texas to stay there because Louisiana may not have enough hotel rooms to put up thousands of additional evacuees.
The number of people staying in state-provided shelters or hotels grew to nearly 12,000 Thursday. The number has steadily risen as damage to homes and a lack of power or running water in large swaths of the state made an increasing number of homes uninhabitable.
A program run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to install temporary “blue roofs” on people’s damaged homes is slated to start this weekend, Edwards said. More than 2,700 homeowners have registered for the program, which is aimed at making homes suitable for living while longer-term recovery work takes place.
Edwards estimates that thousands of people are sheltered at hotels in Texas, on top of the nearly 12,000 in Louisiana. But he advised those people across the state line to stay there. If Louisiana got an influx of several thousand evacuees seeking to return to their home state, Edwards said the state would not be able to provide enough hotel rooms under the government-provided evacuation program.
“Right now we are able to get people in hotels,” Edwards said. “But we know it’s difficult to get enough hotels to enter into contracts with us to free up enough rooms to shelter a large number of individuals.”
of the 11,954 people being sheltered in Louisiana Thursday, 11,576 were in hotels, according to Department of Children and Family spokesperson Heidi Rogers Kinchen. About 10,662 of those were in New Orleans, with the rest spread between Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Houma. The remaining 378 were in congregate shelters.
Utility crews continued to work to restore power, and Thursday about 237,000 customers, or 10% of the state, remained without power, according to the Public Service Commission. That’s down from more than 615,000 at the peak of the storm’s damage.
But now, Edwards said it will likely be slower-going to restore power to harder-hit areas because the hurricane wreaked havoc on transmission lines and poles.
“We’re getting to the point now where the remaining customers are going to be harder, it’s going to take longer to get their power restored,” Edwards said.
