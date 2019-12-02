A tanker truck overturned on the La. 1 southbound ramp and appeared on a DOTD traffic camera to be leaning over a guard rail.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Sun Plus Parkway, according to a DOTD traffic report.
The ramp remained blocked through the evening. Multiple first responders arrived at the scene and even on the road below. What appeared to be a tow truck arrived on the scene after 11:30 p.m.
There is no immediate report about possible injuries.
