Strong, possibly severe thunderstorms are expected across southeast Louisiana Monday as a cold front pushes through the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service says.

At 10:40 p.m. the NWS issued a tornado watch for East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding areas until 6:00 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas until 6 PM CST pic.twitter.com/PYxxLpRDqR — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 16, 2019

Today & tonight

Storms and heavy rainfall will pass through the area for much of Monday afternoon, some likely to be severe into the evening, the NWS predicts. The day will be warm, with a high near 81 degrees and lows lingering around 45 degrees.

Tomorrow

Bundle up! Tuesday will be significantly colder with highs in the lower 50s. However, windy conditions will make the temperature feel especially wintry. The day will be mostly cloudy with lows sticking around 34 degrees.

Wednesday

A light freeze looks possible Wednesday morning for metro Baton Rouge, but is more likely north and east, according to WAFB. Make sure to prepared and take care of your pets, plants, and pipes.

