The Storm Prediction Center says there is a slight risk of severe weather in portions of southeastern Louisiana through Monday evening.
Forecasters said a weak cold front was moving through the area, dividing humid air from not-so-humid air. With strong winds in the upper atmosphere, there could be enough instability to trigger severe storms.
The area of concern was generally from Baton Rouge southward to the coast and southeastward to New Orleans and the Mississippi River delta.
High clouds over much of the area could limit storm development, but nevertheless the forecasters said the area should be on the lookout for high winds in and near thunderstorms. The risk for hail or tornadoes was much lower.